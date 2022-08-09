Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

