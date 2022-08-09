Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,930 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,643 shares of company stock valued at $48,289,065 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

