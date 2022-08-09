Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

