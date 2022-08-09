Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.90-7.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,725. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

