Innova (INN) Reaches Market Cap of $232,605.86

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,605.86 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

