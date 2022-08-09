Innovid (CTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.

NYSE CTV opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth about $4,253,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

