Innovid (CTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.
Innovid Stock Performance
NYSE CTV opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid
Innovid Company Profile
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovid (CTV)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.