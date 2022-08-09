Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $27.61 on Friday. Inogen has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $65.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Inogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

