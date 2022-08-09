Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 5,784,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,645. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $480.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

