Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.21. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 23,370 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

