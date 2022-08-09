Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Acquires 19,184 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) insider John Scott purchased 19,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £19,951.36 ($24,107.49).

John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, John Scott purchased 20,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($24,407.93).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 103.91 ($1.26) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 80.80 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £225.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.91.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

