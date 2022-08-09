Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $704,915,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 27,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,137. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in eXp World by 32.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.