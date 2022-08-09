Inspired’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSEGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.15) on Friday. Inspired has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.44 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

