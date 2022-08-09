Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $146.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $172.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Shares of NTLA opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

