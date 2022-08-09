Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.90. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $272.18. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

