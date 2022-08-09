Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Interface has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

About Interface

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

