International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE IFF traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

