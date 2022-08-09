International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. 1,866,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

