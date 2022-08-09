Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.
Invacare Trading Down 10.5 %
NYSE:IVC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Invacare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Insider Transactions at Invacare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invacare
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 517.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invacare by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 248,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invacare
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invacare (IVC)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.