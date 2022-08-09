Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 681,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,949,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

