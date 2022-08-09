Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 379.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.