IP Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.90. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66.05 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.20 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £832.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

