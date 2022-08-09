iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $157.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.70. 8,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,618. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.