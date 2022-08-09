Iridium Price Reaches $0.0046 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $111,453.77 and $38.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.
