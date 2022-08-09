ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $4.16. 2,998,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,177,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. Research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

