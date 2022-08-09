iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. 8,404,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

