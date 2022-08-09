iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 449,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 168,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,161. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

