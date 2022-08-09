iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after buying an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,538,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

