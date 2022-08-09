iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.27. 40,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

