iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

