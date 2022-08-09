iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,667 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,374,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,489,000 after purchasing an additional 182,573 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

