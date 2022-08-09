iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. 24,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,364. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

