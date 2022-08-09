iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

