iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,001. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average of $251.03.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

