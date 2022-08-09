iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $68.23. 190,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,783. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

