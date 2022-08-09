Ispolink Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

