Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.30. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 409,655 shares trading hands.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 903,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 408,658 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.