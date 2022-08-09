ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,433. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

