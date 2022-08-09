Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.50

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.50 and last traded at $211.36, with a volume of 13962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.