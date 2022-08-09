Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. 36,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

