Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,668. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

