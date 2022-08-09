Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $11.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.98. 17,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

