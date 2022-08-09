Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 452,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,720,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

