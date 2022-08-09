Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,676,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37,910.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,584,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 1,580,485 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 455,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 277,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 226,758 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

