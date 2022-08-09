Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VNLA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 222,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

