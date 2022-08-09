JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

NYSE JBGS opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

