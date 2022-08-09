JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.65

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut their target price on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

