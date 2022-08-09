Jigstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jigstack has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

