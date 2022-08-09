JMP Securities Cuts CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Price Target to $14.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 363.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CorMedix

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 75.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

