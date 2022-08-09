JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,526 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

