JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,526 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.