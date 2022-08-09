Jupiter Fund Management Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.90 (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 126.28 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.20 ($3.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of £698.43 million and a P/E ratio of 616.19.

In other news, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JUP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

