Jupiter Fund Management Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.90 (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 126.28 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.20 ($3.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of £698.43 million and a P/E ratio of 616.19.
Insider Activity at Jupiter Fund Management
In other news, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.